10101.art redefines art ownership with innovative exhibition at Dubai’s Foundry

In a pioneering collaboration, 10101.art, a groundbreaking art ecosystem that allows individuals to co-own physical masterpieces, has partnered with Art For All, the UAE’s cultural hub, to bring Andy Warhol’s iconic work to the forefront. The exhibition, The Glam Factory, is currently open at Foundry, a cutting-edge art space in Dubai, and features over 100 original Warhol pieces, including 'Campbell’s Soup Cans II: Scotch Broth 55', which has been loaned by 10101.art.

Running until October 31, The Glam Factory highlights Warhol’s diverse oeuvre, from his early illustrations to his famous silk screen prints, with celebrated portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and Mao Zedong. The exhibition, curated by Dr. Nada Ghandour, offers an immersive look into the work of one of pop art’s greatest figures. This exhibition marks a milestone in Dubai's art scene by introducing Warhol’s masterpieces to the region, thanks to the vision of Rania Ashur, founder of Art For All.

The partnership with 10101.art not only adds prestige to the exhibition but also subtly introduces the concept of art tokenisation to visitors. Tokenisation, facilitated by 10101.art, involves creating digital certificates of ownership, allowing art enthusiasts to collectively own renowned pieces. This revolutionary approach to art ownership democratizes access to high-value art, making masterpieces by artists like Dalí, Picasso, Banksy, and Warhol accessible to a broader audience. Alina Krot, CEO of 10101.art, views this collaboration as a breakthrough for traditional art institutions. "Institutions like Art For All are more open to embracing the future than we often think,” she said. “Through partnerships like this, we’re helping them connect with a digitally savvy generation. This collaboration is just the beginning, paving the way for exciting future projects that will reshape the global art market."

10101.art’s collection of original pieces, housed at Monada Art Gallery in the Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai, includes celebrated works such as Picasso’s 'Portrait of Dora Maar', Banksy’s 'Turf War', and Dalí’s 'Tree Man with Flayed Heart'. This unique art ecosystem continues to push boundaries, allowing a new generation of art lovers to engage with, and invest in, world-class art.