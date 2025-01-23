Jubail Island: A Thriving Community

Just a short drive from the corniche of Abu Dhabi, Jubail Island presents a lifestyle where nature and contemporary living blend seamlessly. Nestled amidst lush mangrove forests, the island offers a peaceful escape while remaining within easy reach of world-class shopping, healthcare, and entertainment. This tranquil retreat perfectly balances city convenience with island serenity, making it an ideal choice for those who value luxury, comfort, and a connection to nature.

A Vision of Community

Designed as a sanctuary for families, this Dh15 billion waterfront development comprises six distinct villages, each contributing to a vibrant and engaging community. Jubail Island is home to themed community centers spread across Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail, and Ain Al Maha villages, offering amenities tailored to the diverse lifestyles and needs of its residents.

The Nad Al Dhabi centre will feature child-friendly amenities, including a kids’ pool and a spacious indoor play area. Seef Al Jubail will focus on fostering social connections through community activities, while Ain Al Maha will host two specialised centres: A women’s centre and a sports centre, promoting wellness and an active lifestyle.

Building Connections

At the heart of Jubail Island’s vision is a commitment to fostering a strong sense of community. The thoughtfully designed amenities, including wellness studios, lounges, game rooms, and indoor play areas, create spaces where residents can connect and unwind. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the 1.2 million square meters of landscaped parks and open spaces, ideal for picnics and relaxation.

The island also offers a curated selection of retail outlets, sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts, and a football pitch, ensuring families have every opportunity to stay active and spend quality time together.

A Hub of Vibrant Activities

Jubail Island is set to become a lively hub for events and activities, offering something for every age and interest. From cultural festivals and holiday celebrations to fitness classes and educational workshops, these events create a sense of inclusion and belonging.

A highlight in Seef Al Jubail village is the monthly social night, where residents can enjoy live music, delicious food, and entertainment, fostering meaningful connections and lasting memories.

Shaping the Future of Community Living Jubail Island’s focus on creating vibrant community centers aligns with its broader vision of enhancing residents’ lifestyles. By providing spaces that encourage social interaction and engagement, the island offers more than just luxurious amenities — it fosters a thriving, inclusive community. Residents of Jubail Island have the unique opportunity to connect, engage, and flourish, making it a true model for community living in the UAE. Your Ideal Sanctuary Awaits Strategically located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island is destined to become Abu Dhabi’s premier residential sanctuary. Designed for wellness and nature enthusiasts, it is set amidst the rich biodiversity of the mangroves, offering a lifestyle that harmonises luxury and sustainability. The development includes a wealth of amenities such as the Jubail Beach Club, Jubail Mangrove Park with its 2.5km boardwalk, Gordonstoun School, Spinneys supermarket, Redwood Centre of Excellence (nursery), Royal Equestrian School, Paddle Pro Club, kayaking stations, and exclusive yacht clubs. Residents will also benefit from sports facilities, 33km of cycling tracks, 102km of pedestrian pathways, skate park, bounce park, commercial outlets, clinic, and a business centre. Explore this vibrant community and discover your perfect sanctuary.

Visit www.jubailisland.ae for more information.