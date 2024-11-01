Experience the Essence of Thailand

Dubai, get ready for an extraordinary cultural celebration! The Thai SELECT Festival 2024 is set to take place at Emirates Golf Club on November 8-9, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. This two-day festival, presented by the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government and the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Thailand’s rich cultural heritage—with free entry for everyone!

Celebrating under the theme ‘THINK THAILAND, NEXT LEVEL’ and the innovative ‘5F’ concept — Food, Festival, Film, Fight, and Fashion—the Thai SELECT Festival promises an unforgettable journey through Thai culture, art, and flavors.

Discover Thailand’s 5F Experience

Food: Treat your palate to authentic Thai cuisine prepared by top chefs from certified Thai SELECT restaurants. Don’t miss live cooking demonstrations and a taste of Thailand’s renowned culinary heritage.

Festival: Participate in the enchanting Loy Krathong Festival, a traditional celebration of light and hope. Make your own krathong and float it in celebration of new beginnings and good fortune.

Film: Enjoy screenings of popular Thai films, showcasing the artistry and storytelling that make Thai cinema unique.

Fight: Experience the intensity and tradition of Muay Thai through captivating performances, highlighting the techniques and heritage of this celebrated martial art.

Fashion: Explore the elegance of Thai fashion in a showcase of traditional and modern designs, capturing Thailand’s creative spirit.

Fun for the Whole Family The Thai SELECT Festival has something for everyone, making it an ideal outing for families. Enjoy live performances, traditional Thai massages, and interactive workshops where you can create handicrafts, explore Thai music, and engage in hands-on cultural experiences. Exciting Prizes Await Attendees also stand a chance to win a trip to Thailand! With activities and experiences designed for all ages, this festival promises a weekend of memorable moments. Gather your family and friends and dive into an extraordinary journey through Thai culture, cuisine, and celebration. Stay connected for updates: • Facebook: @thaiselectfestival

• Instagram: @thaiselectfestival