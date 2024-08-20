Al Dobowi Group and Motul are proud to announce the successful conclusion of its ‘Annual Customer Meet’, a premier event that brought together industry leaders, clients, and partners for a day of insightful discussions, networking, and celebration. Held at the Pullman Hotel Downtown, the event exemplified Al Dobowi Group’s commitment to fostering robust relationships with its valued customers and driving mutual growth.
This year’s gathering was particularly momentous as it underscored the enduring six-year partnership between Al Dobowi Group and Motul, a collaboration that has been instrumental in the growth and success of both companies. The strong alliance has not only enhanced their market positions but also reinforced their status as leaders in the industry.
The event featured a comprehensive agenda that included keynote presentations and interactive sessions led by industry experts. Attendees engaged in stimulating dialogues on current market trends, shared valuable insights, and explored new opportunities for collaboration. The meet served as an ideal platform for exchanging ideas and strengthening connections, solidifying both companies’ roles as trusted partners in the industry.
A highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where Al Dobowi Group and Motul recognised the exceptional contributions and achievements of their customers. The awards celebrated success stories that have significantly impacted the company’s growth and advanced the broader industry. The evening culminated in a networking dinner, providing attendees with the opportunity to forge new connections and reinforce existing partnerships.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Annual Customer Meet,” said Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Al Dobowi Group. “The event truly reflected our dedication to our customers and our shared commitment to excellence. We are deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our clients, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards even greater achievements.”
The overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees highlights the event’s impact and the value it delivered to all participants. As Al Dobowi Group and Motul look to the future, they remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting customers and driving innovation and growth in the industry.
