UAE: Should you quit your job? 6 signs to know it's time

Question: Many employees are thinking of switching jobs next year mainly due to salary concerns. How can one really know when it's time to quit and find a new job or perhaps shift careers altogether?

Answer: Over the past few years, the workforce has been on quite the journey. It all began with the Great Resignation in 2021, when millions worldwide left their jobs in search of better opportunities and work-life balance. Then came 'quiet quitting' in 2022, where employees did just enough to get by, disengaging without actually leaving. This subtle shift highlighted a growing desire for meaningful work.

As companies scrambled to keep their teams intact, the Great Shuffle emerged. Employees started moving into roles better suited to their needs, prioritising flexibility and personal fulfilment. Now, we're in the midst of the Great Re-evaluation. People aren't just changing jobs; they're rethinking their entire relationship with work.

A recent Forbes article suggested 'Lack Of Career Growth May Be The Top Cause For Turnover In 2025'. It refers to research indicating that nearly three-quarters of millennials and Gen Z workers would consider leaving their jobs if they don't find enough opportunities for skills development. Since these two generations are set to fill most roles in organisations, this is a wake-up call for both employers and employees.

All these shifts raise a fundamental question: Is it time for a change? If you're pondering this, May's (hypothetical) story might strike a chord.

May's journey: 6 signs it's time to move on

1. The Sunday night blues are real

May used to spend Sundays mapping out exciting projects for the week ahead. Now, a sense of dread washes over her as Monday approaches. If your weekends are overshadowed by anxiety about returning to work, it might be a red flag that your job no longer brings you joy.

2. You're stuck in neutral

When May first joined her company, the sky was the limit. But despite her hard work, promotions went to outsiders, and her requests for professional development fell on deaf ears. Feeling stuck without opportunities for growth can sap your motivation and enthusiasm.

3. Boredom has taken over

May's projects once ignited her creativity. Now, she completes tasks on autopilot, and each day feels like a rerun of the last. If you're no longer learning or feeling challenged, boredom might be nudging you toward a new adventure.

4. The workplace is toxic

The office vibe shifted from collaborative to cut-throat. May began to dread team meetings filled with criticism and blame. The lack of psychological safety made it impossible for her to share ideas or voice concerns. A toxic environment can drain your energy and take a toll on your mental health.

5. Your values don't align

May joined the company because she believed in its mission to promote sustainability. But as profits became the sole focus, she felt a growing disconnect between her values and the company's direction. When your personal beliefs clash with your employer's priorities, staying engaged becomes a challenge.

6. Your well-being is at risk