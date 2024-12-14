UAE: Should you quit your job? 6 signs to know it's time

From the Great Resignation in 2021 to quiet quitting in 2022, here comes the era of the 'Great Re-evaluation' — an HR expert explains what it means
Question: Many employees are thinking of switching jobs next year mainly due to salary concerns. How can one really know when it's time to quit and find a new job or perhaps shift careers altogether?
Answer: Over the past few years, the workforce has been on quite the journey. It all began with the Great Resignation in 2021, when millions worldwide left their jobs in search of better opportunities and work-life balance. Then came 'quiet quitting' in 2022, where employees did just enough to get by, disengaging without actually leaving. This subtle shift highlighted a growing desire for meaningful work.
As companies scrambled to keep their teams intact, the Great Shuffle emerged. Employees started moving into roles better suited to their needs, prioritising flexibility and personal fulfilment. Now, we're in the midst of the Great Re-evaluation. People aren't just changing jobs; they're rethinking their entire relationship with work.
A recent Forbes article suggested 'Lack Of Career Growth May Be The Top Cause For Turnover In 2025'. It refers to research indicating that nearly three-quarters of millennials and Gen Z workers would consider leaving their jobs if they don't find enough opportunities for skills development. Since these two generations are set to fill most roles in organisations, this is a wake-up call for both employers and employees.
All these shifts raise a fundamental question: Is it time for a change? If you're pondering this, May's (hypothetical) story might strike a chord.
May's journey: 6 signs it's time to move on
May used to spend Sundays mapping out exciting projects for the week ahead. Now, a sense of dread washes over her as Monday approaches. If your weekends are overshadowed by anxiety about returning to work, it might be a red flag that your job no longer brings you joy.
When May first joined her company, the sky was the limit. But despite her hard work, promotions went to outsiders, and her requests for professional development fell on deaf ears. Feeling stuck without opportunities for growth can sap your motivation and enthusiasm.
May's projects once ignited her creativity. Now, she completes tasks on autopilot, and each day feels like a rerun of the last. If you're no longer learning or feeling challenged, boredom might be nudging you toward a new adventure.
The office vibe shifted from collaborative to cut-throat. May began to dread team meetings filled with criticism and blame. The lack of psychological safety made it impossible for her to share ideas or voice concerns. A toxic environment can drain your energy and take a toll on your mental health.
May joined the company because she believed in its mission to promote sustainability. But as profits became the sole focus, she felt a growing disconnect between her values and the company's direction. When your personal beliefs clash with your employer's priorities, staying engaged becomes a challenge.
Work stress began to manifest physically for May — sleepless nights, headaches, constant fatigue. She found herself cancelling plans with friends and neglecting hobbies she once loved. When your job starts impacting your health, it's a serious sign that something needs to change.
We spend a significant portion of our lives at work—research suggests it’s about one-third of our waking hours, amounting to around 90,000 hours over a lifetime. With so much time invested, it's crucial to spend it in a fulfilling and positive environment.
Deciding to leave a job isn't easy and shouldn't be rushed. May took time to reflect on her situation, considering her financial responsibilities and career goals. She realised that staying unhappy wasn't fair to herself or her employer; her disengagement was affecting her performance and could impact her team.
If May's story resonates with you, it might be time to set things in motion. Reflect on your situation carefully. By moving on, you open doors for yourself and make space for someone whose goals align with the company's direction.
May updated her resume and started networking. Soon, she found a role at a company whose mission reignited her passion. Now, she wakes up excited to contribute, feeling challenged and valued once again.
Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.
