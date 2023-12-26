UAE seeks to get 4,000 Emiratis hired in private education sector with new initiative

File photo

A new focus in the UAE's Emiratisation drive was highlighted on Tuesday as authorities launched a programme that seeks to get 1,000 Emiratis hired in the education sector every year starting 2024.

Overall, it aims to see 4,000 UAE nationals working in private education institutions within four years.

The Teaching Specialists Programme — launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) — will train Emiratis and offer special courses to meet the job requirements in the education sector.

To be eligible, Emirati job-seekers must hold a bachelor’s degree in education if they are eyeing teaching and school-related jobs. For administrative and assistant roles, they must have at least a high school degree.

Those interested in joining the programme may register on the Nafis platform.

The goal is to equip UAE nationals with knowledge and skills to take up administrative and teaching positions. The programme shall provide training sessions in four categories:

Administrative professions Teaching posts in Arabic language, Islamic, social studies and national identity Teachers of kindergarten, primary school and special education Specialists of educational guidance and leadership positions

Five partners

Nafis is teaming up with five institutions to implement the programme:

Higher Colleges of Technology

United Arab Emirates University

University of Sharjah

Sharjah Education Academy

Emirates College for Advanced Education

These academic institutions shall design and implement targeted training programmes that will ensure the employment of UAE nationals within the targeted job positions.

They will also provide the necessary support to complete registration processes, examinations, admissions, and the monitoring of individual development plans, among other operational matters.

"Teaching is a noble and inspiring profession. We take pride in our nation's leading academic institutions in both the government and private sectors. And in recognition of the importance of this sector, we aim to encourage more UAE nationals to be a part of it," said Ghannam Al Mazrouei, secretary-general at Nafis.

"We look forward to supporting and witnessing the achievements of Nafis’ Teaching Specialists Programme, as well as enriching the UAE’s education sector with qualified and distinguished Emirati educators," said Ayesha Belharfia, undersecretary of Emiratisation Affairs at Mohre.

Dr Mohammad Al Mualla, undersecretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at the MOE, said: “We are confident that this programme will be the turning point for citizens interested in the private education sector. It will provide them with the necessary training and expertise to meet job market demands and contribute to shaping the future we aspire to achieve.”