UAE: Over 700 job opportunities offered by Abu Dhabi company

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 5:56 PM

A leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered holding company is offering more than 700 job opportunities as part of its new Emiratisation programme.

Ethmar International Holding (EIH) introduced its 'Ethmarati' programme at the ongoing Tawdheef x Zaheb 2023 exhibition held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Ali Elgebely, managing director and group CEO of EIH, noted that the programme plays an active role in supporting the UAE leadership’s Emiratisation vision and goals for enhancing the skill set of Emirati youth and their involvement in the private sector.

"EIH is at the heart of Abu Dhabi and the UAE's future social and economic growth and development."

The programme aims to further develop the skills and career paths of Emirati youth, equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge and enhancing their employability, particularly in the private sector.

“We are excited to showcase this programme at this year’s Tawdheef x Zaheb, which is a fantastic event for fulfilling the potential of a new generation of Emiratis.”

The programme will offer more than 700 job opportunities to Emirati talent within EIH and its subsidiaries. EIH’s multi-industry sector portfolio of companies includes travel and tourism, oil and gas, technology, marketing communications, real estate, facility management, drone solutions, human capital, procurement services, and others.

“EIH’s group of companies currently covers nine industry sectors representing its enabling private sector ecosystem for such individuals to explore a wide range of career opportunities and work with specialist industry experts,” Elgebely said.

“This programme will provide Emirati talent the opportunity to undergo specialised training with experts in various sectors and ensure they gain real-world experience, preparing them for successful careers,” Elgebely underlined.

Meanwhile, EIH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the federal entity mandated to support the UAE’s human development programme and recruitment of the Emirati workforce in the private sector.

“This collaboration represents the latest agreement in a series of partnerships that have been established in the last few years between Nafis and private companies that take their social responsibility for training and employing Emirati youth seriously,” Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said.

Accordingly, Nafis will engage EIH in its programmes and initiatives, allowing EIH to take advantage of the benefits, registration, organisation of awareness-raising workshops, and passing the necessary budgets for the mutually agreed programmes. For its part, EIH will encourage its subsidiaries, partners, and stakeholders to take part in Nafis’ initiatives and programmes, and recruit at least 350 UAE talents, into the group in two years.

Elgebely added: “This milestone is the result of highly productive discussions and a shared mission, with our colleagues at Nafis, cementing our efforts in contributing to the UAE’s economy and utilising Emirati youth capabilities, in complete support of the UAE’s government initiatives.”

The three-day Tawdheef x Zaheb 2023 exhibition dedicated to enabling Emiratis access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities will conclude on Wednesday.

