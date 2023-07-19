UAE: Over 400 private companies fined for fake Emiratisation tactics in 1 year

Besides imposing penalties, violating establishments are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system — a step that comes with consequences such as higher service fees

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM

As many as 441 private establishments have violated Emiratisation rules from the second half of 2022 till date, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mohre said 436 establishments were fined for false Emiratisation while five establishments were found to have circumvented targets.

Penalties and administrative sanctions were imposed on violating establishments. Nafis financial benefits had also been cut for UAE nationals who were proven to have been hired through fake Emiratisation tactics.

“We deal firmly with any violations of Emiratisation decisions," the ministry reiterated.

Besides imposing financial penalties, violating companies are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system of private sector establishments registered with the ministry. This step comes with several consequences for private companies, including higher fees for Mohre services.

Establishments that commit severe violations are referred to the public prosecution for legal action, the ministry said. The authority also cancels the work permits of UAE nationals who were appointed falsely and orders violating establishments to pay the financial contributions as stated under Emiratisation policies.

“We urge UAE nationals not to accept false Emiratisation jobs, as the financial support allocated by Nafis aims to empower UAE nationals in real jobs, enabling them to actively participate in the UAE’s development process across various sectors,” the ministry said.

“We call on Emiratis working in the private sector, as well as the general public, to report any violations related to Emiratisation decisions using our channels, either by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application."

The measures were undertaken in line with the Cabinet Resolution No. (44) of 2023 on Amending Provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (95) of 2022 about Violations and Administrative Penalties Related to the Initiatives and Programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

Compliant firms lauded

In the same advisory, Mohre applauded private sector establishments that complied with Emiratisation decisions, describing them as “partners to the government in achieving Emiratisation objectives, which are a national priority, supported and closely overseen by the wise leadership.”

The ministry also emphasised its commitment to achieving the objectives of Emiratisation, "which aims to enhance the UAE’s human development system, build a productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector, and ensure active participation from Emiratis in the national economy".

