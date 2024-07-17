E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Over 400 Emiratis hired in private healthcare

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said efforts are 'currently under way to employ more than 1,600 citizens enrolled in the programme'

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

UAE: Writing a negative Google or social media review? You could land in legal trouble

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:10 PM

The private healthcare sector has hired 425 Emiratis after signing Studying Citizen Employment Contracts.

This comes after they enrolled in Nafis’ National Healthcare Programme, the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed.


The Ministry said efforts are “currently under way to employ more than 1,600 UAE citizens enrolled in the programme.”

The authority said it collaborated with Nafis to introduce the Studying Citizen Employment Contract. Under the contract, the student receives company sponsorship and a minimum salary of Dh4,000, paid through the Wage Protection System.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The student employee will need to be registered in an authorised pension fund and will receive a financial reward from Nafis based on their academic achievement. Upon graduation, the student will be employed by the company and receive financial support from Nafis according to their educational qualifications.

Additionally, a student employed under a Studying Citizen Employment Contract can be counted as part of the company’s required Emiratisation targets.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Jobs