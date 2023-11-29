UAE: Now employees can verify their LinkedIn accounts; here's how

File photo

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 4:12 PM

Professionals and employees who are LinkedIn members in the UAE will be able to verify their identity information through Persona from this week as the professional network aims to have 100 million verified members by 2025.

With the help of an identity platform, members will also be able to add a visible verification badge to their profiles for free. Professionals will be able to verify using an e-passport.

Adding a verification is optional for the members and can be removed anytime. Once verified, a verification badge may be visible on your profile. LinkedIn may display on your profile the country that issued your passport.

“We’re focused on delivering what our members and customers expect of LinkedIn — a safe platform where they can engage with a trusted and professional community to help build their careers and grow their business. Adding this additional layer of identity verification helps our members make more informed decisions about whether the people and businesses you interact with are real”, said Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader.

“We share a common vision with LinkedIn to build authentic connections, regardless of where users are based,” said Rick Song, CEO, Persona.

Steps to add identity verification:

Government IDs: To verify your identity through Persona, you’ll provide Persona with a photo of a valid NFC-enabled passport that’s been issued to you.

NFC-compatible symbol: Your passport is NFC-capable if you see the biometric symbol on the front cover. The NFC chip is positioned within the back of your passport.

Name matching: The name on your passport must match the name on your LinkedIn profile. If you have a LinkedIn profile in another language, the name on your passport also needs to match the name on your secondary language profile. Your verification won't be added to your LinkedIn profile unless they match.

Devices: This verification method can be accessed via the LinkedIn mobile app (iOS and Android). It is currently not available on web browsers. You will be prompted for a QR code on web browsers that you can scan using your mobile device.

Camera access: If you’ve not already granted the LinkedIn app permission to access your mobile device camera, you’ll be prompted by your Android or iOS device to enable it. This permission is required to complete your identity verification. If you’ve granted the app such permission, Persona will ask you to take a picture of your government-issued NFC passport.

Data collection and sharing: Although you’ll access Persona’s verification process through the LinkedIn app, Persona will be the party collecting certain personal data required to verify your identity (including an image of your passport and a selfie).

Persona shares the following information about you with LinkedIn and will ask for your permission before doing so:

Your name (as it appears on your passport)

The type of ID document you’ve submitted to Persona to verify your identity (i.e., passport)

The issuer of that ID document.

