UAE: Nearly 60% of Gen Z professionals want a green job

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:06 AM

Nearly 60 per cent of Gen Z professionals in the UAE want a green job — one that contributes to preserving the environment. However, only three in 10 have 'good awareness' of the available green roles, according to new research released by LinkedIn.

Some 63 per cent of Gen Z believe that there’s a general lack of green jobs in the labour market, and only 16 per cent think there are enough training opportunities that could help them acquire skills to compete for these roles, the findings revealed.

“Gen Z professionals are projected to represent over a quarter of the international labour force by 2025, so it is important that employers listen more closely to them," said Ali Matar, growth markets leader for EMEA at LinkedIn.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The study found that the majority of Gen Z who are interested in getting a green job over the next five years have the desire to protect the environment. They also believe that there are good opportunities in green jobs, and there's potential for better financial compensation.

"This generation is unyielding in their demand for green policies that match their values from their employers and decision-makers, and they are becoming increasingly aware of their role in addressing environmental issues," Matar said.

"The first step for them is to acquire the green skills that would enable them to do so; an endeavour that would require the full weight of the labour market actors."

According to LinkedIn’s data, the UAE was ranked second in the Mena region in terms of average green talent concentration across each generation — Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X and Boomers. However, Gen Z professionals are under-represented in having green skills compared to other cohorts.

Green-skilled Millennials

Looking at the contribution of each generation to the green workforce in the UAE, the data revealed that the highest green talent concentration is found in Millennials, with this generation making up 65 per cent of green-skilled professionals. Only 15 per cent of green-skilled professionals are Gen Z.