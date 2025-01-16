UAE: More than 7 out of 10 employees are considering job change; here's why

Nearly three-quarters of UAE employees are considering a job change over the next 12 months as they demand greater personalised benefits, particularly well-being and health benefits, said a new study released on Wednesday.

According to the 2025 Employees Sentiment Study released by global professional services firm Aon, around 10 per cent of UAE employees feel undervalued and a similar percentage of workers are not at all confident that their employer is investing in their skill development to train and prepare them for the future of work.

The survey – which was conducted across multiple countries – found that 73 per cent of UAE employees are either in the process of moving employers or might/will seek new employment over the next 12 months.

It noted that UAE employees are switching jobs as they believe that employers can do more “to strengthen their talent strategies and enhance the employee experience.”

The study also found that employees have an increased focus on defined career development plans and global standard retirement savings to support employees' futures.

But nearly 1 in 10 employees – 10 per cent – in UAE are not at all confident that their employer is investing in their skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work.

What is attracting UAE employees?

Aon said the UAE is one of the fastest-growing talent markets in the Middle East and Africa region, driven by a strong focus on enhancing the employee value proposition (EVP) through competitive rewards, work-life balance and flexibility.

“Increased competition between private and public sectors and the adoption of best-in-class frameworks have created skill-based opportunities and ensured the UAE remains a leader in modern human capital strategies,” said the financial services firm.