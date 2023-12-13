UAE: Ministry to start collecting fines from those who have not subscribed for job loss insurance

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 3:41 PM

About 14 per cent of eligible employees in the UAE are yet to get the mandatory insurance against job loss. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it will now “begin collecting” fines from such employees.

The scheme was launched in January 2023, with the deadline to sign up ending in October.

“Workers who fail to subscribe to the system face a Dh400 fine,” said the ministry. It added that people who have subscribed, but fail to pay their premiums on time, incur a fine of Dh200.

Fines can be checked and paid via the digital platforms of MoHRE or by visiting authorised business service centres. “The ministry’s digital channels allow users to submit requests to pay fines in instalment plans to reduce the burden on workers.”

The ministry urged employees to pay their due fines to avoid administrative measures that include being denied new work permits. The fine amount may even be deducted from the employee’s salary or end-of-service benefits.

Over 6.7 million workers have registered in the unemployment insurance scheme. Insured employees are eligible to get financial compensation for up to three months following loss of employment.

