UAE jobs: Should companies rehire employees who resigned?

Question: Is it okay to rehire an employee who voluntarily left the company? What are the factors that must be considered?

Answer: Rehiring former employees, colloquially known as "boomerang employees", can be a strategic move for companies looking to infuse their workforce with familiar talent who bring new experiences and skills back to the fold. Let's unpack this with an example and consider the essential factors companies must keep in mind.

Think of Alex, a graphic designer with a flair for vibrant visuals, who originally cut his creative teeth at a bustling advertising agency in Dubai. Driven by a desire to diversify his artistic prowess, he swapped desert sands for the bustling streets of New York to work with some of the biggest names in branding. Here's how his comeback could unfold:

The prodigal professional returns

Alumni networks and interview guarantees: Just like an exclusive club for the corporate elite, Alex’s former company maintains a vibrant alumni network. It's not just a professional formality but a dynamic community ready to roll out the red carpet for returning talent, offering interviews and sometimes even a fast track back to integration.

Reassessment: Alex isn't just coming back with a new portfolio; he’s loaded with international acclaim and fresh perspectives. However, it's showtime for reassessment: Does his avant-garde style still sync with the agency’s current market campaigns and strategic direction? This is where the plot thickens.

Tailored re-entry

Evaluating current fit / assessment: This isn’t just about slipping back into old habits. It’s about ensuring Alex’s new experiences elevate the agency’s narrative, turning his comeback into a catalyst for innovation and inspiration.

Compatibility check: Both Alex and the agency have evolved. Now, it's about finding harmony between his evolved artistic vision and the agency’s current ethos—can he enhance the new creative landscape and deliver the new vision of the agency?

Structured reintegration/induction: If the stars align for Alex’s return, there’s no skipping the dress rehearsal. He'll be treated to a comprehensive reintroduction to the agency’s latest tools, techniques, and teams, ensuring he's tuned to the current creative frequency.

Securing a stellar sequel

1. Past performances: Dive into Alex's portfolio from his previous stint — what were the standouts, and where did he need more ink? It's not just about celebrating past triumphs but also setting the stage for new achievements.