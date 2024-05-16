UAE jobs: Emirates announces cabin crew vacancies for residents

Complete breakdown of the positions, along with instructions for job seekers on where to submit their CVs
Emirates has opened up cabin crew opportunities in a recruitment drive exclusive to UAE residents, the Dubai-based airline announced on Thursday.
To be shortlisted, aspirants need to check the eligibility criteria and fill out an online application form found on the Emirates website. The vacancy is open to all nationalities who live and work in the UAE.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Emirates Group has recently awarded its employees a bonus worth 20 weeks of their salary as the group announced record-breaking profits.
Aside from the requirements of the role, one should be determined to always perform to the highest standards, focus on being solution oriented, and be able to manage a demanding work schedule. The candidate should have the ability to deliver an authentic experience to our customers.
An ideal applicant is also culturally aware, reflecting the Emirates personality — professional, empathetic, progressive, visionary and cosmopolitan.
A CV in English and a recent photo must be submitted with the application.
Pay is made up of three components: a fixed basic salary, an hourly pay for operated flights, and an overseas meal allowance.
Here's a computation:
These are approximate numbers for Grade II (Economy Class). Meal allowances for night stops are credited to the salary in arrears the following month. Hotel accommodation as well as transport to and from the airport is provided by the company.
ALSO READ:
Complete breakdown of the positions, along with instructions for job seekers on where to submit their CVs
Companies from other countries in the region are trying to recruit talent from the UAE
Experts suggest ways to navigate the uphill battle women face and bridge employer-applicant gap for a sustainable talent solution
The prime learners – 36.1 per cent – are in the 26-35 age bracket, followed by 31.7 per cent between 35-50 years and 20.2 per cent being between 16-25 years
Sharjah-based professional résumé writer Rakhee Mansukhani has a checklist of things to do
Sharjah resident Rakhee Mansukhani started Your Résumé Writer way back in 2021
87 per cent of companies in the country plan to recruit permanent employees, while 19 per cent are seeking temporary contract workers in 2024
Employees are required to be flexible in terms of schedule, as the work hours will be based on business needs