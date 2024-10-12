UAE jobs: Asked about current salary during interview? What to say to keep it confidential

Question: Can job-seekers keep the numbers confidential when asked how much they are currently making? How should they answer that common question then?

Answer: In the world of job interviews, the conversation about salary expectations can often become a delicate dance. When faced with the question of how much one is currently earning, a candidate is presented with a pivotal choice.

From an HR perspective, the integrity of the response can set the tone for future professional interactions. It is not uncommon for recruiters to ask about previous salaries, but the wisdom of revealing those figures can be questionable. Is a candidate required to disclose their previous salary during job interviews? Legally, there is no obligation to reveal this information. However, the decision on whether to share past earnings brings an intriguing layer to the dialogue about transparency and trust in professional settings.

Consider the case where an interviewee decides to inflate their previous salary in hopes of a higher offer. This could initially seem advantageous, but if discovered, the repercussions could tarnish their professional reputation. Trust, once broken, is hard to rebuild, especially at the inception of a new job. Honesty in these discussions is not just a moral choice, but a strategic one as well.

A more tactful approach for candidates is to redirect the conversation towards future contributions and expectations. For instance, a candidate might respond: "My focus is on the value I can bring to your organisation. I am looking for a role that compensates fairly based on the responsibilities and my qualifications. What is the salary range you have budgeted for this position?" This response shifts the focus from past compensation to future potential and alignment with the company’s budget.

Experienced HR professionals typically have a clear budget in mind for each role, guided not just by past compensations but by market standards and the specific demands of the position. Today, compensation strategies are increasingly leaning towards broader salary bands and skill-based pay, emphasising the value of the role and the skills the candidate brings, rather than their salary history.

Navigating salary discussions with transparency and integrity can set a positive precedent for employment relations, emphasising mutual respect and equitable treatment. It demonstrates that the candidate values honesty and is confident in their worth, setting a foundation for a successful professional relationship. In this evolving job market, both employers and candidates are better served when salary discussions are based on potential and performance rather than history.