UAE: Dh400 fine imposed for missing job loss insurance deadline; how to check if you’re penalised

Over 6.5 million employees have subscribed to the UAE’s mandatory job loss insurance scheme, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Wednesday.
Subscription to the scheme first started on January 1 and the deadline to enrol ended on October 1. A Dh400 fine will be imposed on workers who failed to sign up. Employees can check if they have incurred the penalty via the MoHRE app, website or business service centres.
If employees fail to pay the fines for three months from the due date, the amount will be deducted from their salaries, end-of-service gratuity, or any other “alternative method deemed acceptable” by the MoHRE. The employee will not be eligible for a new work permit until all due fines are paid.
Those who are yet to enrol have been urged to complete their registration immediately.
The scheme covers citizens and residents working in the private and federal government sectors. Exemptions include investors (business owners who own and manage their establishments), domestic workers, temporary employees, minors under the age of 18, and retirees who receive pension and have joined a new employer.
Commending those who have enrolled, the ministry said in a statement: “This underlines their awareness about the benefits the system provides, which include a social safety net for citizens and residents, ensuring a decent life for them and their families until alternative employment opportunities arise. Additionally, the scheme aims to attract and retain top global talent to the UAE labour market.”
The unemployment insurance scheme is divided into two categories: The first covers those with a basic salary of Dh16,000 or below, where the insurance premium is set at Dh5 per month, and the maximum monthly compensation at Dh10,000.
The second category includes those with a basic salary exceeding Dh16,000, where the insurance premium is Dh10 per month and the monthly compensation is capped at Dh20,000.
The insurance compensation can be claimed as long as the employee has been subscribed to the scheme for at least 12 consecutive months. The employee will not get compensation if he/she cancels residency and leaves the country or takes up a new job. The claim will be processed within two weeks of submission.
The compensation is paid for a maximum of three months from the date of unemployment for each claim, provided the employee in question was not terminated for disciplinary reasons, and has not resigned.
