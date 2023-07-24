Sharjah Ruler orders appointment of 45 people of determination in various departments

UAE jobs: Hundreds of vacancies at Emirates; salary, eligibility, allowances - all you need to know
Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network and will receive a new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X next year
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the appointment of 45 people of determination in departments and institutions of the Sharjah government.
The directive will be implemented in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Department of Human Resources and the University of Sharjah as the 45 young men and women hold bachelor, high school and below secondary degrees.
This directive was announced during the "Direct Line" programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
