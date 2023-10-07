Looking for a job? UAE police are hiring for 2 positions

The special hours shall be set without disrupting work processes or services provided by the entity
If you have experience in fitness or got some shooting skills, then you could just get a job at a local police force in the UAE.
The Ajman Police have announced that they are hiring for two vacancies.
Registration is now open for these positions:
The authorities also listed a number of qualifications:
Those interested should send their CVs to s.humaid@ajmanpolice.gov.ae within five days from the date of the announcement. (The advisory was posted on October 6.)
