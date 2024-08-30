Look: This Dubai firm lets employees bring pets to office, use walking pads while working

Did you know? Nearly 44 per cent of employees' skills today will be relics of the past in a few years
A consultancy in Dubai is going out of its way to create a healthier and more engaging work environment for its employees with initiatives like allowing pets in the office and the use of walking pads while working.
As employees worldwide increasingly seek a holistic approach to workplace well-being, Kekst CNC, a global communications advisory firm, has recognised this trend and taken proactive steps.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Our people are our greatest asset,” Abbie Kadom, head of people and culture, told Khaleej Times.
Kekst CNC has 14 offices across the world, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, London, Paris, and Munich. Its Dubai branch has fully embraced its employee-centric well-being strategy.
“The work landscape has changed so much, especially during and after the pandemic, and we were inspired to rethink how we support our employees, in both a personal and professional sense,” Kadom said about the inspiration behind introducing such innovative practices.
“We wanted to create an environment where individuals can thrive, stay engaged, and bring their best selves to work, every day.”
The novel initiatives include its ‘Bring Your Pet to the Office Day’, allowing employees to come to work with their fur babies in tow for a certain day of the week.
The office has also set up walking pads so the staff could hit their daily step count while working.
There sound healing sessions, too, to support mental and emotional health — and, every month, fitness challenges promote some friendly competition to boost employees' physical health.
Kadom acknowledged, however, that implementing such sweeping changes wasn't a walk in the park. Getting employees on board — plus convincing them that these initiatives were worth their time and effort — was a challenge.
“It’s important to strike a balance between productivity and flexibility. Getting the buy-in from all levels of the organisation was another challenge. But we managed to gain broad support through transparent communication and by demonstrating the potential benefits of our initiatives.”
Kadom noted that the feedback from staff has been "overwhelmingly positive".
“Employees reported feeling more valued, supported, and motivated. Initiatives that focus on mental health, flexible working, and wellness are those that have made a big and noticeable impact on people’s overall well-being. They feel more connected to the company and each other, which is great for a positive, cohesive work environment.”
To measure the success of these initiatives, the company uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative data, including employee engagement surveys, health metrics, retention rates, and productivity levels.
“Our culture and programmes are generating huge interest from potential new hires and have also been key for retaining our own top talent,” Kadom said.
Photo element
Though all initiatives were well received and turned out to be effective, a standout was the permission to bring pets to the office for a day.
“Having their pets with them at work is a great stress reliever and mood booster for our employees. Max, the dog of one of our team members, once comforted a colleague who was having a tough day. It’s moments like these that show the importance of a caring and supportive environment. It also breaks down barriers between colleagues and creates a more relaxed and friendly workplace.”
Kadom’s advice for companies looking to introduce similar programmes is to start by listening to employees and understanding their needs.
“Start small, measure the impact, and scale up based on what works best for your team.”
ALSO READ:
Did you know? Nearly 44 per cent of employees' skills today will be relics of the past in a few years
Additionally, 1,000 vocational training opportunities will be provided by the company for local university graduates
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said efforts are 'currently under way to employ more than 1,600 citizens enrolled in the programme'
Remember, mothers need to balance the persistent tug-of-war between office duties and home life — while dealing with constant guilt
Newlyweds could also avail of annual rental assistance for four years, while couples with four or more children could get loan deductions, authorities announced
Conversely, 15 to 20 per cent of professionals have no intention of switching jobs and are focused on progressing in their current roles
Ministry had set June 30 as the deadline for private sector companies to achieve nationalisation targets for the first half of 2024
Besides mental and emotional well-being, there's another pillar that must be considered — financial health