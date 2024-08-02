Intel to lay off over 17,000 people as shares plummet

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM

Intel said on Thursday it would cut more than 15 per cent of its workforce and suspend its dividend starting in the fourth quarter as the chipmaker pursues a turnaround centred around its loss-making manufacturing business.

The layoffs will impact roughly 17,500 people.

Intel, which employed 116,500 people as of June 29, excluding some subsidiaries, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2024.

The company also forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates, grappling with a pullback in spending on traditional data centre semiconductors and a focus on AI chips, where it lags rivals.

Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel slumped 20 per cent in extended trade, setting it up to lose more than $24 billion in market value. The stock had closed down 7 per cent on Thursday, in tandem with a plunge in US chip stocks after a conservative forecast from Arm Holdings on Wednesday.

The results did not rock the broader chip industry. AI powerhouse Nvidia and smaller rival AMD ticked up after hours, underscoring how well-positioned they were to take advantage of the AI boom.

"I need less people at headquarters, more people in the field, supporting customers," CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters in an interview. On the dividend suspension, he said: "Our objective is to ... pay a competitive dividend over time, but right now, focusing on the balance sheet, deleveraging."

The company also announced it would cut operating expenses and reduce capital expenditure by more than $10 billion in 2025, more than it initially planned.

"A $10 billion cost reduction plan shows that management is willing to take strong and drastic measures to right the ship and fix problems. But we are all asking, 'is it enough' and is it a bit of a late reaction considering that CEO Gelsinger has been at the helm for over three years?" said Michael Schulman, chief investment officer of Running Point Capital.

He said eliminating the dividend may further pressure the shares in the short- to medium-term, because it would knock Intel out of any ETFs, indices, and fund strategies that only include dividend payers.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.29 billion, and total current liabilities of about $32 billion, as of June 29.

Much of Wall Street's focus has centered around the heavy investments and huge costs incurred by Intel as it builds-out its manufacturing capacity in a bid to compete against Taiwanese contract chipmaking behemoth TSMC.

Intel's lagging position in the market for AI chips has sent its shares down more than 40 per cent so far this year.

'Is it enough'?