Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 3:36 PM

By the end of the Emiratisation targets for 2023, about 92,000 citizens were employed in the private sector. That's a significant jump of almost 157% compared to the numbers back in September 2021 when "Nafis" program was launched.

This figure, the highest in history, underscores the effectiveness of Emiratisation policies and decisions, serving as a powerful impetus for sustained employment.

Companies committed to achieving annual Emiratisation targets of 2% growth will now receive priority status when bidding for government procurement contracts. This complements other benefits, including enlisting them in the Emiratisation Partners Club.

Nafis provides benefits to companies and individuals, such as access to a database of UAE nationals qualified to work and the Pension Programme, among other advantages.

From 2022 to date, the ministry has detected 916 companies that have violated Emiratisation decisions, attempts to circumvent Emiratisation targets, and false Emiratisation posts.

Recently the implementing Emiratisation targets to over 12,000 companies 20-49 employees in 14 sectors has started .They must hire one UAE citizen in 2024 and another in 2025.

Emiratisation in the private sector remains a top priority for the UAE government, all under the leadership, support, and supervision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

