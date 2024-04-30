Dubai: Emirates announces new jobs, higher salaries for pilots

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 1:14 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 1:45 PM

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has announced "significant" changes to recruitment, including higher salaries and new roles, for its aviator roles.

The Emirates Group has grown its workforce, which has now crossed 100,000 employees. This surge signifies the group's expanding operations but also its commitment to providing top-notch services across various sectors, including aviation, hospitality, and travel.

The airline made the announcement as it marked World Pilots’ Day, which is celebrated on April 26.

Emirates Airlines conducts regular recruitment drives in cities across the globe to foster opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals. These drives aim to attract talent from diverse backgrounds, ensuring accessibility to multiple individuals. In 2024, Emirates’ recruitment team will host roadshows in more than 26 cities in over 18 countries.

Today, Emirates has over 4,400 pilots. In 2023, the airline recruited over 420 pilots with its recruitment programmes – Direct entry captains, accelerated command, and first officers. The airline is currently embarking on a hiring drive to fill numerous positions:

First officers – non-type rated

Emirates is welcoming First Officers who are non-type rated – which essentially means those who have experience only on turboprops or jets. These pilots will now have the opportunity to be fully trained to fly the airline’s all-wide-body fleet of 144 Boeing aircraft across its network that spans more than 140 destinations. First Officers will also be able to fly 205 of the new Boeing 777-Xs when these aircraft enter the fleet in 2025. The basic salary of the first officer- non-type rated is Dh31,341, according to the Emirates website.

Accelerated Command Programme for Boeing 777s

The airline has extended its Accelerated Command Programme (ACP) to its fleet of Boeing 777s – which so far was reserved for its ever-popular A380. The basic starting salary for an accelerated Command is Dh36,446 per month.

Direct Entry Captain – A350 fleet

The airline is now calling for Direct Entry Captains (DEC) to command its highly anticipated A350 fleet of 65 aircraft. As an added incentive, Emirates has also increased the base salary for the new recruits on both the A350s and A380s. According to the Emirates website, the basic salary for a direct entry captain is Dh46,670 including benefits.

First Officers

Emirates is offering enhanced salary packages for First Officers with experience of over 4,000 flying hours on modern Airbus fly-by-wire or Boeing aircraft. Based on the Emirates website, the basic salary first officer is Dh31,341 and the enhanced package mentioned is Dh33,781.

Pilots at Emirates receive a competitive tax-free salary, are eligible for profit share, and are provided spacious villas in gated communities, education allowance, and excellent life, medical, and dental cover. They also have access to a world-class provident fund and receive regular and complimentary financial advice.

