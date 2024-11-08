Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves job promotion scheme for top government employees

Photo: File

A new succession planning system has been approved for the government of Dubai, it was announced on Friday. It will include guidelines on identifying top employees and preparing them for new roles.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued a resolution to approve the job promotion scheme.

Eligible Emirati employees shall be nominated for succession planning by their department, in coordination with unit heads and with the employee’s consent, the resolution said.

Nominations must align with the resolution’s provisions, procedural guidelines, the entity’s strategic and operational requirements, and Emiratisation policies.

Besides streamlining government employees' career paths, the new resolution seeks to achieve the following goals:

Strengthen corporate risk management

Ensure business continuity

Identify the key positions that are critical to achieving departmental goals and maintaining smooth operations

Lay down a unified set of succession planning procedures for government entities

The new scheme applies to all Emirati civilian employees of government entities, except those on temporary contracts, special contracts, secondments, and retirees appointed within these entities.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) is tasked with developing and approving a guide to the procedures, timelines, and templates required for implementing the succession planning system.