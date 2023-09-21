Dubai launches Dh1 million award for best company advancing workers’ rights

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 11:08 PM

To advance workers’ rights and inspire productivity, Dubai, on Thursday, launched a Dh1 million international award to a company that will get the highest rating in the classification of companies with the best polices for advancing workers’ rights.

The announcement was made during the launch of the sixth cycle of the Taqdeer Award on Thursday.

In a statement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Patron of the Taqdeer Award for Workers and Distinguished Companies, said the new international Taqdeer Award is a true reflection of Dubai’s vision to advance workers’ rights and inspire productivity on a global level.

“This award is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to establishing a productive, harmonious and equitable work environment for both employers and employees and ensuring their rights and interests are preserved. Enhancing the Taqdeer award to include a global scope is an initiative aimed at promoting the principles of a sustainable and positive labour market on an international scale,” he underscored.

7-star category

Now in its sixth cycle, Taqdeer Award has introduced a seven-star category aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in labor relations and strengthening Dubai’s position as home to the most progressive employers in the region. Criteria are best employment practices, facilities and infrastructure, health and safety, labor security, recruitment and wages, justice and transparency, communication and feedback, creativity and innovation

Sheikh Hamdan noted: “By broadening the award’s reach to encompass workforces from around the world, we are actualising our vision and commitment to making the emirate a hub of labour welfare excellence.”

“Initiating this international award and incorporating the 7-star category is also part of Dubai’s multifaceted strategy to raise organisational standards related to employee welfare. Through the expanded award we also seek to promote a culture of compassion and care for workers and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to fostering the wellbeing of diverse communities,” he added.

Going global

Explaining the rationale for taking Taqdeer Award global, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai and chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said: "We accepted it as a challenge to spur competitiveness while promoting enduring relationships between companies and workers and launched a prize of Dh1 million for the winning company that secures the highest rating in the 7-star category.”

“There were many reasons behind the award offering a global platform, most notably the goal of serving was a turning point in the lives and work environments of hundreds of millions of workers around the world and for companies that believe that their workforce is one of the secrets of their success and leadership,” he added.

Positive responses

The latest cycle of Taqdeer Award earned praises from the diplomatic and private sectors. Indonesian consul Lisa Kurnia told Khaleej Times: “The award is a very good initiative aimed at advancing workers’ rights and labour relations.”

“I believe this award will encourage more companies to provide better care and services for their workers. I also believe this will benefit many Indonesian workers who will be encouraged to go to Dubai because of the good working environment,” she added.

Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO at Aster Hospital & Clinics, UAE, Bahrain & Oman, said their association with Taqdeer Award: “Uplifting the health and welfare of workers is the most noble gesture any organisation can make and we consider ourselves fortunate to be able to contribute to this very kind initiative of the UAE… Recognising those who champion exemplary working conditions is pivotal in inspiring others.”

New strategic partner

A collaborative agreement was signed between Taqdeer Award and Onpassive. Mohamed Kamal, COO of ONPASSIVE, said: "We are delighted with the strategic partnership with this distinguished award. We believe that the UAE and Dubai have shown exemplary leadership in promoting the concept of comprehensive quality in all aspects of life, and raising the quality of the labour market, and associated legislation and standards to a position befitting Dubai's high global ranking in all fields."

ALSO READ: