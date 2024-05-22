Dubai jobs: More than 100 employees to be hired by firms, recruiters today

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Around 28 companies and recruiters from different sectors will recruit more than 100 people at a career fair in Dubai on Wednesday.

To be held at Times Square Centre from 10am to 2pm, the companies and recruiters will hire for the roles of HR, corporate, beauty and wellness, healthcare, clinics, real estate and some others.

It is expected that more than 300 jobseekers will turn up at the fair.

Some of the companies that will be taking part and recruiting at the fair are Kingston Stanley, Tips and Toes, Leader Healthcare, Richmond Capital, Allsopp & Allsopp, Chalhoub Group, Genie Recruitment, Parisima Talent, The Loft 5th Avenue and DSR Group, providing an opportunity to job seekers to meet and chat directly with all recruiters and also attend workshops.

Dubai has seen an influx of new professionals and jobseekers in the past few years, looking for greener pastures. In addition to the traditional, South Asian, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries, now job seekers are also coming from European markets to benefit from tax-free salary.

The career fair is jointly organised by TishTash Communications and Times Square Centre.

“We have more than 60 brands and companies taking part in some capacity – talks, workshops, pop-ups etc.,” said Natasha Hatherall, CEO at TishTash Communications.

“Times Square Centre aims to unite recruiters and job seekers in one venue to facilitate education, networking, and potential job matches. With the expected high footfall characteristic of career days, this event presents an excellent opportunity to bolster our community support efforts,” said Nancy Ozbek, general manager at Times Square Centre.