Around 200 new jobs will come up in Dubai in the coming months as food and beverage company Nutridor plans to expand its newly opened facility in Dubai Industrial City as well as set up a new factory in the industrial free zone.

A subsidiary of Nigeria’s TGI Group, Nutridor opened its first dairy production facility in the UAE this week with an investment of Dh75 million and a built-up area of 100,000 sqft.

It employs around 40 people in the new facility as the whole plant is automated and there is minimal human intervention. Since sustainability is the talk of the town and need of the hour, the new facility has been built that meets 25 per cent of its energy requirement from solar power while 75 per cent of water is recycled.

“This new facility will generate Dh100 million revenue per year. We intend to invest Dh30 million to expand this new facility which will bring the revenues to Dh200 million,” said Sankha Biswas, CEO of Nutridor.

The company will expand the new facility, which was completed in 11 months, to introduce new products in the market.

Nutridor has also acquired land next to the exciting facility where it will produce a new category of products. “Currently, we are in the category of evaporated sweet milk. But the new investment will bring in many value-added products like butter, cheese etc.”

He added that there is a good potential and demand for such products as the Gulf region imports up to 90 per cent of these dairy products. “There is a huge requirement to have a local manufacturing here. Food security is also one of the top priorities of the country. And companies like Nutridor will bridge the gap,” he added.

He added that doubling the current facility as well as setting up a new facility will result in 200 direct and indirect new jobs.

The newly-opened factory’s inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, assistant undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE; Helal Al Marri, director-general of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality; and Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, ambassador of Nigeria in UAE.

“Localising manufacturing activity in the F&B sector is paramount as economic and ecological conditions evolve around the world. It is a critical lever to unlock enhanced food security, economic growth, and positive environmental impact at a global scale.,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, executive vice president of Industrial at TECOM Group.

