Dubai: Emirates to hire 5,000 cabin crew; eligibility criteria revealed

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 3:29 PM

Dubai-based Emirates airlines is on a recruitment drive and is set to hire 5,000 cabin crew members in 2024.

The new hiring comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its eagerly anticipated A350s from mid-year and the Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025. The airline has 65 A350s and a mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in its order book.

The recruitment drive is primarily for those who will soon or have recently stepped into the workforce. The airline is looking for fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs experience, those with a year or so of hospitality or customer service experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

To be considered for Emirates cabin crew, candidates need to meet the following criteria:

Eligibility criteria:

Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

A natural team player with a personality that shines

At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

At least 1 year of hospitality or customer service experience

A minimum of high school (Grade 12) education

No visible tattoos while in Emirates cabin crew uniform

Recruitment drive

Emirates’ recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents.

In 2023, Emirates hired a staggering 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities as the airline ramped up its services post the pandemic. In August 2023, the airline’s cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 milestone and are now 21,500 strong.

Cabin crew life

Emirates’ cabin crew enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stays and layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, excellent medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services and other benefits. Friends and family enjoy discounted flight tickets.

Cabin crew community

Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew team hail from more than 140 nationalities and speak a 130 languages.

Cabin crew experience career progression, including upgrading to higher cabin classes, and becoming a cabin supervisor, purser or trainer. The airline has 1,180 pursers who have climbed the career ladder after successfully completing exacting training and assessments. Crew also have the opportunity to apply for internal vacancies throughout the Emirates Group.

Training and life skills

All new cabin crew recruits undergo an intense eight weeks of training. Trained in Emirates' state-of-the-art facility in Dubai, cabin crew learn transferable skills that include a knack for communications, initiative and leadership qualities. They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, the focus to stay mentally strong and calm under pressure, becoming bastions of hospitality and exceptional service, and ambassadors of an iconic brand. Cabin crew also have access to the latest training programmes and LinkedIn courses.

ALSO READ: