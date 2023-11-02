Dubai: 30,000 new jobs to be created in gaming sector

Photos: Dubai Media Office/X

An estimated 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector will be created with the creation of ‘Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033’, it was announced on Thursday.

Aside from positioning Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry, the new programme also aims to significantly boost the sector's contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF),

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai will persist in aligning with global trends as it shapes and builds its digital economy, harnessing advanced technology and evaluating both current and forthcoming disruptions. This is in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure that Dubai stands among the most future-ready cities globally.

“The launch of these new initiatives demonstrates Dubai's dedication to establishing a nurturing ecosystem for cutting-edge technological tools, solutions, and digital transformation,” he added.

Global expertise

Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 will draw leading technology companies from across the world specialising in digital content and experiences.

“The programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries,” noted Sheikh Hamdan.

“Dubai is well-positioned to tap into the vast opportunities within the gaming sector, which is estimated at approximately $200 billion globally. We are strategically positioned to contribute to the advancement of emerging trends like VR (virtual reality) and AI (artificial intelligence), elevating them to provide even more immersive and realistic experiences," he added.

Talent, content, tech

The programme will focus on “talent, content, and tech” by supporting entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as launch specialised educational and training programmes.

There will be various initiatives, including local and international events and exhibitions to forge partnership and cooperation with individuals, companies and regulatory bodies locally and globally.

Metaverse initiatives

Also during the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan approved the launch of the ‘Metaverse Alliance’, ‘Metaverse Guidelines’ and ‘Metaverse Pioneers’ as part of the ‘Dubai Metaverse Strategy’.

‘Metaverse Alliance’ is a global network that will include various government entities, international technology companies, entrepreneurs and startups specialised in the metaverse world.

‘Metaverse Guidelines’ will identify the most impactful metaverse applications and provide a comprehensive framework for Dubai government entities to regulate and define the optimal uses of the metaverse in government work.

Lastly, ‘Metaverse Pioneers’ is a comprehensive programme aimed at equipping Dubai government employees with the essential skills and tools to harness the potential of metaverse technology in their professional capacities.

Made in Dubai apps

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative, which has attracted and trained around 500 Emiratis in mobile application development with the support of various government entities and major global technology companies.

