‘Conscious unbossing’: Why most Gen Z employees don’t want managerial roles

Radwa Al Amin, a 25-year-old marketing specialist in Dubai, is thriving in her role as a contributor and is content with where she stands in her career. She enjoys giving her best to her current job and has no desire to climb the corporate ladder. Instead, she focuses her spare time on her side hustle—running an online boutique.

“Being a manager just means more responsibility and less time for my own projects,” she explained.

Radwa is part of a growing trend among younger employees whose changing views on leadership and responsibility are reshaping the workplace.

A recent study by recruitment firm Robert Walters revealed that 72 per cent of Gen Z workers prefer advancing in individual contributor roles rather than stepping into the often stressful world of middle management.

This trend, dubbed ‘conscious unbossing’, reflects a generation that values personal fulfilment over traditional corporate hierarchies.

For many, it’s not a lack of ambition, but a desire to succeed on their own terms. Many young Gen Z professionals are acutely aware of the pressures that come with management roles.

“I love what I do, and I want to cultivate my own brand without the added stress of managing a team,” Radwa said.

For her, success lies in balancing her career goals with her entrepreneurial ambitions, illustrating the 'conscious unbossing' trend among her peers.

However, not all Gen Z professionals share the same outlook on management. For 26-year-old Ahmed, the idea of moving into a managerial position carries a different set of concerns. “I think being a manager would be unhealthy for my mental health,” he admitted.

Ahmed's concerns reflect a broader trend among Gen Z. The study also found that 69 per cent of Gen Z respondents believe middle management roles come with too much stress and too little reward.

“There’s a lot of pressure, and I feel like I’m too young to take on that kind of responsibility," the Abu Dhabi resident added. He also worries that by the time he reaches an age where he could be considered for a management role, he might still prefer focusing on his own career path rather than leading others.

This shift in priorities is further supported by a global study done by Capterra earlier this year, which found that a staggering 75 per cent of millennial managers report feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and burned out. This statistic has likely contributed to Gen Z’s reluctance to pursue management positions, as they observe the toll leadership can take on one's mental and emotional well-being.

From a recruitment standpoint, Gen Z's hesitation to pursue management roles is becoming increasingly evident. Hiring experts note that when searching for candidates for managerial positions, they often prefer older applicants. "Gen Z tends to shy away from these roles, and when they do express interest, they often prefer to manage smaller teams," said Lisa Handschuh, a senior recruiter at a tech firm. "We see them valuing work-life balance and mental health more than previous generations, which is reshaping our expectations." Lisa Handschuh Moreover, the rise of remote and hybrid work models has also played a role in shaping Gen Z's preferences. With the flexibility to work in environments that suit them best, many are opting for roles that allow them to maintain autonomy over their schedules and workload. "Young professionals want to grow their expertise and have the freedom to explore various career paths without the pressure of climbing a corporate ladder," Handschuh adds. She also noted that this shift has led to the adoption of more flexible career frameworks that allow for lateral moves and skill diversification.