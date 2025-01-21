Abu Dhabi is hiring: Job vacancies open for teachers; eligibility, process explained

The Abu Dhabi education department is hiring!

Are you a strong communicator?

Do you have a passion for sharing knowledge?

Are you patient, adaptable, and ready for a new challenge?

If you meet the qualifications, possess the qualities mentioned, and consider the UAE your home, this is your opportunity to make a difference.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has launched the Kon Moallim (become a teacher) initiative. Open to Emiratis and expats from various sectors, the initiative, the first of its kind in the UAE, offers the opportunity to enter the educational field after completing a one-year accredited post-graduate diploma in education.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Kon Moallim initiative aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice by promoting diversity among educators. Drawing on diverse experiences and insights from various fields, it seeks to enrich classrooms, spark curiosity, and foster applied learning by bringing real-world perspectives to students.

Qualification criteria

Interested applicants should possess excellent communication skills and a passion for sharing knowledge. Eligibility requires applicants to be 25 years or older and hold a bachelor’s degree in any field from an accredited university.

Selection process

Following a rigorous selection process, ADEK will sponsor the first group of 125 candidates to undergo an accelerated one-year training programme, in partnership with leading higher education institutions, including Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education, with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Successful graduates will be hired in charter schools across Abu Dhabi.