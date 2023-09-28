Daily horoscope for September 28, 2023: Read astrological predictions for all sun signs

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! In our Daily Horoscope section, you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take the day to yourself and engage in relaxing activities. You have been working hard day in and out. But today should be all about you. Utilise your time doing all the things that bring you happiness and peace. Engaging in yoga and meditation will be more fruitful to de-stress your mind. You can even consider planning a trip with your partner or friends away from your home. Your stars predict some conflict in your work circle; it’s best to ensure you don’t get too involved in it. Your financial position will be even better than before, all thanks to your consistent hard work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Keep your heart and mind open to the things that feed you good. Anything that risks your mental or physical health is a big no today. You cannot allow things to get into your head and make your days worse. Take this day to introspect what you need to change to improve your future. Those of you who have not been able to give time to your social life should get back to meeting friends, going out, or even meeting new people. You never know who may heal you unknowingly. Once you are all sorted, think of upskilling yourself to open new professional opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Celebrate your small progress and appreciate the hard work that you have been putting in. You will get the desired result related to a competitive exam you have been preparing for long. Managing work and studies together was difficult, but you have conquered the challenges with determination. Enjoy this day with your loved ones and reflect gratitude to them for their constant support. If you have someone special in your life, then you owe this day to celebrate with them as well. Your finances may cause some trouble to you. But seeking help from your family for the same will be helpful for you.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Make time for the things that matter. You may find that your efforts and plan are not yielding the desired results. The reason lies in your ability to manage. You are unable to achieve a work-life balance, which is causing you to make bad decisions. The cosmic energies are giving you the signal to wake up and understand the importance of time management. Start practising it today by giving your family and partner a much-deserved time. Don’t forget to give yourself ample time to introspect about your troubled situations. Things will work out for you once you set the boundaries between work and personal life.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Buckle up to work hard to unlock a new level of improvement for yourself. A wave of transformation will begin within you. This will challenge you to work on all your bad habits and move towards a good lifestyle. Your partner will provide you with unconditional support in this journey. You may, however, face a backlog in your professional life due to some distractions. Make sure to be back on track soon before your manager notices it. Let things go slow, but hustle hard to make them flow in the right direction. Roll out a plan of action for the future, as tables will turn in your favour.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You must refrain from oversharing. Your talkative self needs a rest today, as this oversharing habit can land you in trouble. There are people around you who may not wish well for you underneath. You need to be well-informed of those people and share limited details only. Your stars predict that you may meet someone new today who will guide you a lot about life. There are chances that the person may become an important part of your life in the future. You both may connect well on the spiritual level, too. Besides, you are in luck for receiving some financial gains today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Let go of the things that don’t belong to you. You have been holding on to the things that were never yours. Whether it’s a person or a material thing, letting go is hard for you. But today, you will gain the power to finally choose what belongs to you inside out. You may be feeling emotionally entangled these days, but you should know that it’s probably for the best. Your social life will turn out quite happening today. Indulge in some refreshing talks, and you will realise that you deserve more than you think. Going to a new location will also help in uplifting your mood.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): You need to be a bit brave and strong today to get through your day. Your stars predict a gloomy day for you, which means that you must stall any important work today. There is a high chance that things may or may not work out for you. The day will, however, unfold your spiritual side and make you close to the divine. You may share your spiritual thoughts with your partner, who will appreciate you with open arms. Don’t be disheartened if your professional life is not on track. Things may eventually fall in place with time.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Better things are planned for you, but don’t get excited! The universe is finally working in your favour. Your goals are slowly coming true, and it’s all because of your hard work. You will finally get your dream job, along with other things you desire. However, there are chances that you may not get along well with your family these days. Try meeting your friends over lunch, as they will definitely make you feel better. Your finances may pose a bit of a problem for you, so make sure you keep your expenses in check and avoid any major purchases for now.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Don’t lose hope over the sequence of tough situations you have been encountering of late. Today will be no different for you, but your friends and family support will make you feel a bit better. Your stars predict that the future will be better sooner than you think. If you have been struggling hard in your current job, then it’s best to avoid overthinking about it. Get rid of negative thoughts and take care of your body and mind. For the time being, you can expect an increase in your daily expenses, but it will not spiral out of control.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Carry on with a healthy lifestyle the way you have been managing. It’s not easy restricting yourself from a lot of pleasures, but you have been holding on for a while. Today is just the day that requires you to continue the right thing you have been doing for yourself. Your partner may not be their usual self today; you must converse with them to know what’s bothering them. In the process of managing it all, don’t forget to deliver the same results in your job as well. Take time today to connect with an old friend, as it would make you feel grounded.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Stop comparing yourself to others. You have been hard on yourself for a long time, but you need to stop that today. It’s important to remind yourself that other’s lives aren’t a bed of roses. Redirect your focus to all the good things you have and practice gratitude. This will also enhance your focus at work, leading to better results. Your partner will also go above and beyond today to make you feel secure and loved. Don’t let your happy space be ruined because of your negative thoughts. Be grateful and move past the unhappy thoughts.

----------------------

Mr Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic astrologer based in India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance. He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779

Web: www.astrozindagi.in