UAE doctors warn of health risks among schoolchildren due to weather changes

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 3:28 PM

As families across the UAE return home from their summer holidays, health experts are raising concerns about the potential health risks for children due to the change in weather and environment.

Children who travelled with their families from various parts of the world were exposed to different climates, making them more susceptible to illnesses as they adjust back to UAE’s weather.

While the weather in the country is shifting from the summer heat to a cooler autumn, the fluctuation in weather may be concerning for children who have travelled to regions with cooler or more temperate climates. The return to UAE’s still-warm environment, coupled with the onset of cooler evenings, can lead to illnesses, according to doctors.

“Exposure to various climates or environments during holidays can raise the risk of illness. Children’s immune systems may not be fully adapted to new pathogens or environmental conditions they encounter abroad," said Dr Amjad Mouhammad Haider, consultant paediatrician at International Modern Hospital Dubai. He also added that the stress of travel, changes in routine, and exposure to different weather patterns can make children more susceptible to infections.

Dr Amjad Mouhammad Haider

Common illness

Common health issues after returning from travels abroad include respiratory infections, gastrointestinal issues, skin conditions, parasitic infections, jet lag, and fatigue.

“Common illnesses include the common cold, acute pharyngitis, and coughs, which can occasionally progress to acute bronchitis or even pneumonia. Changes in diet, such as consuming unhealthy or undercooked food, can lead to gastrointestinal issues like acute gastroenteritis," said Dr Noher Moustafa, paediatrics specialist at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi. She also explained that acute gastroenteritis may cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or even more severe conditions like dysentery.

Dr Noher Moustafa

Jet lag for adults and especially children can have an impact on their routine as well, which may affect their health. “Time zone changes and long travel durations can lead to sleep disturbances and general fatigue, which may weaken the immune system,” said Dr Haider.

The importance of immunisation

It is recommended to get vaccinated before travelling to certain areas, but post-travel vaccinations might also be necessary in some cases if the child was exposed to specific diseases, said Dr Noher.

Dr Fiaz Ahamed, infection control specialist at Thumbay University Hospital, underlined the importance of seasonal flu vaccine. “As winter approaches, respiratory infections like flu and pneumonia rise," said Dr Fiaz, adding, "The seasonal flu vaccine helps protect your body against common strains. The RSV vaccine is also recommended, particularly for young children at higher risk."

“To strengthen their immunity, it is important to ensure that children receive all mandatory and optional vaccines, especially the flu vaccine at the start of the winter season. It’s also crucial to raise awareness among parents about the importance of immunisation,” stressed Dr Fiaz.

Dr May Shaker, a general practitioner in vaccination at Zulekha Hospital echoed the same advice. “We advise parents to give the seasonal flu vaccine not only to children, but also to the mother, father, and infant who is more than six months old."