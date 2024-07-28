Over nine million Indians now living in GCC countries

The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever
The number of Indians living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has crossed nine million, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, told the Indian Parliament yesterday.
Indians are employed in a wide range of professions from highly qualified fintech, healthcare, information technology, engineering and banking to blue collar jobs like cleaners, maids, electricians and plumbers, the Minister said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Within the GCC, the most popular destination for Indian job seekers is the UAE, with 3.55 million Indians. The UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia, which hosts 2.64 million Indians, Singh said in reply to questions from members of the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament.
Kuwait has one million Indians, while the rest of the GCC has Indians in six figures.
India issued emigration clearance to 180,000 of its citizens till June 30 this year to take up employment in countries which require such clearance under Indian rules.
This half-yearly figure is somewhat similar to 398,000 emigration clearances issued for the entire calendar year of 2023.
Emigration clearance from the government is required for Indians who have educational qualifications below class 10 in schools. Certain professions such as nurses also require such clearance to take up jobs abroad.
ALSO READ:
The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday
The Park Fire burned more than 350,000 acres as of Saturday evening, forcing 4,000 people to evacuate
The astronauts are seen training and carrying an 'Olympic torch'
South Korea's sports ministry has asked the foreign ministry to 'deliver a strong protest to the French side' over the issue
Palestinian Ambassador to UNESCO Monir Anastas said the 'inscription is a message of hope to our people in Gaza, who are fleeing bombs with no shelter, no food or water'
Veerendra Kumar said he was cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar but sent him to Saudi