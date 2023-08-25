Partner Content By KT Engage
Careem Food announces 7 days of huge discounts in Dubai
Careem Plus subscribers get free delivery on all orders
Careem is ending its summer campaign with a bang by offering huge discounts on Careem Food over the next week. From August 25 to 31, foodies across Dubai can order their favorite meals starting at just Dh5.
The campaign also happens to coincide with the start of the new academic year. With parents busy stocking up on school essentials and getting their kids ready for the new semester, Careem Food's campaign came just in time - providing them with a convenient and affordable way to order food during the back to school rush. And if they're Careem Plus subscribers, they can enjoy zero delivery fees on all their food orders as well.
Customers can avail huge discounts on crowd favorites, including Grande Americanos from Starbucks and shawarmas from Barbar, Laffah, or Allo Beirut for just Dh5. And for those looking to indulge in something a little more filling, they can get their favorite poke bowl from Poke n Co for Dh15, Delight Boxes from Chin Chin for Dh10, and discounts of up to 50 per cent on Domino's Pizza, Papa John’s, and Sushi Buzz.
Whether you're in the mood for comfort food or a light, refreshing meal, there's something for everyone over the next seven days with Careem Food.
To view all the offers and make an order, customers can download the Careem app and simply browse the food section on the app. With Careem Food's reliable delivery service, customers can enjoy their favorite meals, fresh and on time.
About Careem Food:
Careem Food was launched in Dubai in 2018 and has grown massively over the past two years. Careem Food is currently available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, with plans to expand the service in the coming years. Customers can access over 17,000 restaurants and food outlets in all markets directly through the Careem app.