Historic UAE photos, rarest falcons: 9 must-see attractions at Abu Dhabi exhibition

Photos: Nasreen Abdulla

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 6:27 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 4:07 PM

Whether you are looking to buy an air rifle for hunting or to educate children about the history of falconry in the region, there is something for everyone at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The 20th edition of this exhibition is underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, bringing together a variety of exhibitors from all over the world. It will run till Friday, September 8. Take a look at the top 9 things that caught our eye at the exhibition.

1. Damascus knife

This stunning Damascus knife is widely used as hunting equipment. The iconic swirl pattern on this knife comes from layering two different alloys and folding them over each other, causing hundreds of layers to form. It is a labour-intensive process that could take from weeks to months to craft.

2. Falconry

From buying the rarest falcons to learning more about the art of falconry, there is plenty to do at the exhibition. Some parents brought their children to introduce them to falcons for the first time. For this 2-year-old boy, it was the first time he had seen a falcon, and he was smitten.

3. Saluki

Three beautiful dogs were on display at the Arabian Saluki Center’s stall. Established in 2001, the centre aims to restore the Arab tradition of practising hunting with the Saluki dogs. The centre also provides shelters for Salukis and trains them for festivals and competitions.

4. Painter

For 15-year-old Mariam Ali Rashid, ADIHEX is special. “It is the first time that I am exhibiting a painting of mine,” she said. Painting since she was a child, this is the first time the Fujairah national has got a platform. The student says balancing her schedule with the event has been hard. “I have my books and laptop, and I have been studying at night,” she said. “So, I am an art exhibitor by morning and a student by night.”

5. Guns

One of the most exciting sections in the exhibition is undoubtedly the firearms one. From pistols to air rifles to antique guns, there were plenty on display here. While some were looking to add to their collection, others were at the exhibition to simply marvel at the guns. Enclosed and requiring special security screenings to enter and exit, this is one of the must-visits at the exhibition.

6. Houbara

The UAE has been at the forefront of conserving the Houbara bustards. The Houbara Protected Area was established in 2008 with the main objective of protecting the natural habitats suitable for breeding the Houbara bustard. The International Fund for Houbara Conservation brought some birds to the exhibition to highlight its efforts.

7. Al Ghadeer

At the Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts Project, several women are on the ground demonstrating the Emirati craft of weaving baskets using palm tree fronds. In addition to these Mezairaa baskets, visitors can also buy henna plates, Al Dhafra fort candles and more at the stall. The project aims to empower women and promote their sustainable products.

8. Archives

At the National Library and Archives stall, there are several historic photographs from the times of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rahid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. These provide visitors with an insight into the history and culture of the country.

9. Horses

ADIHEX is the perfect place for equine lovers. From apps to manage the resume of horses and design their training plans to buying specializing equipment for horse racing, there is plenty at the exhibition to check out. If all you want is to pet some horses and show them some love, then ADIHEX has you sorted.

