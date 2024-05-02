Zoe Saldana wishes 'genuine' Penelope Cruz a happy birthday

Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 1:41 AM

Penelope Cruz is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends.

Following Cruz's 50th birthday on Sunday, Zoe Saldana posted a selfie of herself with the Oscar-winning actress on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @penelopecruzoficial You are kind and genuine through and through," Saldana, 45, wrote in the caption to her post. "And my God are you talented!"

"I hope you were celebrated like the true Queen that you are!" she added in the comment. To finish, she wrote in Spanish, "Te quiero mucho mujer," which translates to, "I love you very much, woman."

Cruz posted photos from what seemed to be a glamorous birthday celebration on Instagram on Sunday. She was photographed with friends like Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci and model Irina Shayk. Shayk, 38, also shared a photo of them touching heads, writing, "Happiest bday to the most beautiful woman on earth !!!! Kind, sweet and funny and the best mama @penelopecruzofficial."

On Monday, April 29, Cruz shared more pictures from the same party. She was seen posing with her "Ferrari" co-star Adam Driver, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert De Niro, and Matt Damon, among others.

Salma Hayek, a friend of both Cruz and Saldana, also celebrated Cruz's milestone birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Penelope . Thank you God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel," she wrote in a caption to a carousel of photos showing the pair through the years.

"All of us whose [sic] crossed paths with her know that she's made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring and taught us the meaning of solidarity and loyalty with so much love," Hayek, 57, added.

In August 2023, Hayek shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself, Cruz, and Saldana lying on the ground and holding each other. She captioned the post, "A circle of love, support, empowerment, and long-lasting friendship #grateful."

According to a recent source speaking to PEOPLE, as Cruz turns 50, she is content with her life. The source stated, "Penelope is fulfilled, in a solid marriage, and has a happy life." Cruz has been married to Javier Bardem since 2010. The source added, "Penelope is fine with turning 50 and believes the early years of working all of the time paid off but are behind her. Now she can pick and choose. And she is quite content with how everything has turned out for her."

ALSO READ: