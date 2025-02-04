Ziplines in RAK, hikes in Fujairah: Outdoor adventures to try before winter ends

Winter in the UAE is a magical time when the weather is perfect for outdoor adventures. With clear skies, mild temperatures, and stunning landscapes, there’s no better season to explore the great outdoors. But as the cool months start winding down, now is the time to tick off those bucket-list activities before the summer heat returns. From desert escapades to beachside thrills and scenic hikes, here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of the UAE’s winter before it’s gone:

Outdoor activities

Jais Adventure Park (JAP), home to world-class attractions and panoramic mountain vistas, is home to these thrilling activities:

Jais Flight: The world’s longest zipline at 2.83 kilometres, where adrenaline junkies can reach speeds of up to 160km/h, soaring high above the rugged terrain.

Jais Sky Tour: A scenic 5-kilometre zipline journey across six platforms, featuring the stunning Sky Bridge at 1,250 metres above sea level, delivering heart-racing adventure and unparalleled mountain views.

Jais Sledder: The region’s longest toboggan ride, reaching speeds of 40km/h, offering a thrilling yet family-friendly experience with a unique perspective of the mountains.

Hiking spots

Wadi Shawka: Just an hour from Dubai, Wadi Shawka is one of the most accessible hiking spots, perfect for beginners. Offering a variety of routes, you can opt for a short trek or extend your adventure to include the scenic Shawka pools. No matter your choice, breathtaking panoramic views await—perfect for capturing Insta-worthy moments. Start at Shawka Dam, where you can either take the stairs straight to the summit or follow one of the clearly marked trails visible from the small parking area. The well-maintained paths make navigation easy and ensure a safe experience for families with children. It’s also dog-friendly—just be sure to keep your furry friend on a leash to prevent them from straying too far.

Hatta Mountains: Hatta is a favourite getaway destination for families and adventure seekers, offering a mix of outdoor thrills and natural beauty. The popular Hatta Wadi Hub adventure centre adds to its appeal, while the surrounding Hajar Mountains provide a stunning backdrop for exploration. Hikers can choose from four well-marked trails—Easy, Moderate, Difficult, and Severe—spanning nearly 33km. Along the way, expect rugged hills, wadis, dams, farms, and even routes leading up to the iconic Hatta sign. Unlike many hiking spots, Hatta offers toilet facilities, making it a convenient choice for families with young children. Whether you’re up for a scenic hike, a relaxing picnic, or an overnight camping experience, Hatta has something for everyone.

Wadi Abadilah: This scenic trail has become a favourite among hikers, thanks to its picturesque landscapes and the charming Wadi Abadilah. Rated easy to moderate, the route winds through lush agricultural farmland, where you’ll pass banana trees, mango trees, date palms, and more. With recent rainfall, you might even come across flowing streams and natural pools in the wadis, adding to the trail’s beauty.

Camping spots Al Qudra Lakes: Once a hidden gem, this serene desert haven is now a beloved destination for both residents and tourists, home to over 100 species of animals, flowers, and plants. Its picturesque landscapes and peaceful ambiance make it a must-visit spot for nature lovers. Visitors can enjoy picnics or barbecues in designated areas, surrounded by lush greenery and diverse wildlife, including a variety of bird species. Al Dhafra: Covering two-thirds of Abu Dhabi's desert, Al Dhafra offers hundreds of kilometers of pristine beaches where the desert meets the sea. Head west on the E11 towards Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, following the signs to reach this serene camping spot. For an unforgettable experience, camp under the stars with the soothing sound of waves. Bear Grylls Explorers Camp: The world's first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) is nestled in the heart of the Jebel Jais mountains. It offers a unique chance to experience Bear Grylls-inspired survival courses, crafted by the legendary adventurer himself and his expert team. Beyond the well-loved survival training, this season introduces new activities to elevate the experience, including axe-throwing, air rifle shooting, and archery upgrades. The iconic Via Ferrata remains a must-try, offering exhilarating climbs with breathtaking views of the rugged landscape. Ideal for corporate team-building sessions and school groups, BGEC also provides customised programmes focused on teamwork, resilience, and essential survival skills.