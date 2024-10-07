Zendaya on 'Euphoria' Season 3: 'It will be fascinating'

US actress Zendaya (Photo by AFP)

Actor Zendaya opened up about the upcoming third season of Euphoria. The actress, who plays Rue recently shared what she knew about the new episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She also shared that there will be a time jump between the second and third seasons.

Recommended For You

Zendaya said, "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with. And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"

Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on the show, didn't share many details about the plot of season three, however, she said it will be "fascinating."

"I don't actually know much about what is happening. I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," she shared.

She added, "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too."

Season three of Euphoria, which will see Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow return, is set to begin production in January 2025. Barbie Ferreira previously announced that she would not be returning to the show, and Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose in July 2023.