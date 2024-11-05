YouTuber MrBeast becomes the 8th person to climb the Burj Khalifa. Who were the first seven?

In a video that has already captured millions of views, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson—known globally as MrBeast—has accomplished a breathtaking feat by climbing the tallest building in the world, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa. This daring ascent took viewers on a journey to top of the architectural marvel, showcasing not only the best of Dubai but also MrBeast’s relentless pursuit of extraordinary experiences.

Standing atop the Burj Khalifa, MrBeast, visibly taken aback by the view, declared, “I made it! I am standing on top of the tallest building in the world.” The typically confident content creator couldn’t resist a nervous laugh, admitting, “This is terrifying! I shouldn’t have looked down—that’s scary.” His followers on social media were urged to watch the full video on YouTube to understand the motivation behind his extreme challenge.

The Burj Khalifa climb, however, was only the grand finale of Mr Beast's latest video, which compared travel experiences priced between $1 and $500,000. The budget-friendly option? A brief camel ride. On the other end of the spectrum, MrBeast and his team experienced the crème de la crème of Dubai’s luxury offerings: a suite at Atlantis, The Palm, supercar races at Dubai AutoDrome, sky diving, and the grand finale, a harrowing climb to the top of the world's tallest building.

While MrBeast’s climb has quickly become one of his most popular stunts, he joins an exclusive list of people who have also conquered the Burj Khalifa’s peak. Since its completion, the Burj has attracted a handful of daring personalities willing to defy its staggering 828 meters of height. Here's the list of people who have scaled Burj Khalifa in the past:

Tom Cruise – 2010

Tom Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa for a pulse-pounding scene in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Performing his own stunts, Cruise hung from the building’s exterior, solidifying his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most dedicated actors. Director Brad Bird went to great lengths to ensure safety, consulting experts for the scene’s execution.

Sheikh Hamdan – 2018

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan climbed the Burj Khalifa’s 160 floors in just 38 minutes, proving his athletic prowess. Captured on video, the Crown Prince’s ascent showed him donning weighted jackets alongside his team. His fitness is truly commendable.

Nicole Smith-Ludvik – 2021

In an Emirates Airlines ad campaign that went viral, stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik stood atop the Burj Khalifa, becoming the only woman to do so. She appeared with placards reading “I’m still here,” inspiring awe and drawing worldwide attention to the campaign and Dubai’s unforgettable skyline.

Will Smith – 2021

As part of his YouTube series Best Shape of My Life, Hollywood icon Will Smith took on the Burj Khalifa's 2,909 steps to complete a heart-racing cardio session. Joined by trainer Aaron Ferguson, Smith ascended 160 floors in 51 minutes, documenting his journey to fitness with one of Dubai's greatest landmarks as his backdrop. Sam Sunderland – 2022 British motocross champion Sam Sunderland ascended the Burj Khalifa for a short film with Dubai Tourism and Red Bull. Clad in full riding gear, Sunderland climbed a metal ladder to the top, creating a memorable promotional piece. Alain Robert and Alexis Landot – 2023 Known as the "French Spider-Man," Alain Robert, alongside fellow climber Alexis Landot, scaled the Burj Khalifa in 2023 to launch a global mountain clean-up initiative. With just ropes and harnesses, they tackled the skyscraper's facade, battling the tower's height, strong winds, and intense heat. When we spoke to Robert before his climb, he had said, "I didn't know one day that at 61, I would be able to climb Burj Khalifa again."