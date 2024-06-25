You can still celebrate International Yoga Day in Dubai

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 3:06 PM

Thinking about working on your core or flexibility? How about getting some Zen in your life? It’s the right time to start, especially since International Day of Yoga falls this month (June 21). Missed the many classes around town? Don’t worry – there’s still time to fall into a pose.

For a class that’s sure to be ‘pup’ular, head to Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort on June 29, where you’ll spend an invigorating session being guided by experienced instructors. As a bonus, you’ll find adorable puppies joining in midway through the practice. Two sessions are available: 2.30pm to 3.30pm and 4pm to 5pm. Register by emailing contact@saadiyatconcierge.com.

If dog yoga isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of cool classes to take in the city. Such as the weekly yoga classes at Aura Skypool. The pool, which is situated at a height of 200 metres and is is the world's highest 360° infinity pool, offers incredible views of the iconic Dubai skyline.The yoga classes start at Dh180 per person. The classes aim to help you “discover your inner strength, balance, and inner peace with a diverse range of classes, from dynamic stretching to sound healing and sunrise flows,” according to the Aura Skypool website.