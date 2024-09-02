‘You are never alone’: Justin Baldoni pens letter to domestic violence survivors

Justin Baldoni (Photo by Reuters)

Director and actor of Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni recently showed his support to survivors of domestic violence.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a letter, praising survivors for their strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

"You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days," Baldoni began in his post.

"In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others," Baldoni said.

The actor also wrote that though survivors may not always see the impact they have on others, their journey provides hope and encouragement to those who are still struggling.

"While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight," he wrote.

"We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy...you are liberating us all."

His post comes following a rift between Baldoni and his co-star Blake Lively during the production of It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speculation arose on social media due to the alleged lack of joint press and pictures of Baldoni and Lively, as well as the fact that neither Lively, Hoover, nor other cast members follow Baldoni on Instagram, though he follows them.