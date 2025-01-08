Yash shares glimpse of new film on 39th birthday

Actor Yash who gained fame with KGF turned 39 on January 8. To mark the occasion, the actor treated his fans with a video from his highly anticipated upcoming film Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Yash's upcoming film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is currently under production.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the KGF actor released a glimpse of the film and wrote Unleashed.

Ahead of his birthday, KGF star Yash also unveiled a new poster from his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The poster shows a silhouette of Yash clad in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke.

The film went on floors on August 8 in Bengaluru last year.

Recently, Yash penned a note requesting his fans not to display any "grand gestures and gatherings" to make him feel special as there have been some "unfortunate incidents" in the past. The celebrated actor further said that the "greatest gift" for him is knowing their fans are safe.

For the unversed, three of Yash's fans lost their lives while putting on display a large cutout of the star on his last birthday. At that time, Yash stood in solidarity with the bereaved families and extended all necessary help possible to them.

In his letter, Yash wished his fans a Happy New Year and emphasised that his happiness lies in knowing that his well-wishers are thriving and pursuing their goals, rather than engaging in extravagant displays.