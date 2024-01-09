Yash meets families of fans who died of electrocution

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:20 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:25 PM

After the tragic incident in which three youth died while putting up banners to celebrate the birthday of KGF 2 actor Yash, the latter met with the family of the deceased trio and also urged fans not to endanger their lives for his sake.

The actor had on Monday met with the families of the fans who got electrocuted.

Addressing reporters, he said, "If you wish me wholeheartedly, from wherever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don't show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don't hang banners, don't do bike chases, and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans is to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud," he said.

On Yash's birthday on January 8, his fans planned to install the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar of the village in the middle of the night. While installing the huge cutout, it hit the electric wire and electrocuted the youth who was holding the cutout. As a result, three youths died on the spot.

"I don't like to demonstrate popularity by exhibiting the love of my fans. I will always keep the showcasing to a minimum even if my fans are upset about it. But my intention is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, then be responsible first. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about monetary support that one can extend, but we cannot bring back the dead," the KGF actor said.

