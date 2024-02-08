Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar expecting their first child

The student was hit with a cease-and-desist letter that blamed his automated tracking of Swift's private jets
Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film Article 370, which is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.
Interacting with media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way."
The good news left everyone elated. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes.
"Wow...best news," a social media user wrote.
"God bless them. Congratulations," another one commented.
Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.
She made a stunning appearance at the event of Article 370. Several clips from the trailer launch surfaced online in which Yami can be seen hiding her baby bump.
Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.
The couple is also likely to announce the good news on their social media handles soon.
