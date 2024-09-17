E-Paper

World Tennis League: Akon to perform at Etihad Arena

He joins a line-up featuring Anastacia and Bryan Adams

by

CT Desk
Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 3:59 PM

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 4:00 PM

Grammy Award winning-artist Akon is returning to the UAE, this time to perform at the Etihad Arena.

The Chammak Challo singer will perform on December 21 at Etihad Arena as part of World Tennis League concerts.


Other musicians that will take the stage during the World Tennis League (WTL), which runs from December 19 to December 22, are rock musician Bryan Adams and American pop diva Anastacia.

This isn’t Akon’s first time at WTL; he performed at the previous edition as well. His list of well-known tunes include Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You.

Want to see both the concert and the matches? When you buy a ticket to a concert, you can get discounted tickets to the Tennis matches of the day. Tickets will go on sale at etihadarena.ae later this week.

CT Desk

