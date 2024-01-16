Winter in the UAE: Top spots to go cycling with your friends and family

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:03 PM

Al Wathba Cycle Track in Abu Dhabi

The Al Wathba Cycle Track, renowned as one of the UAE's premier cycling destinations, is nestled in a vast desert landscape, offering cyclists enchanting views, especially during sunrise and sunset. Boasting tracks tailored for both beginners and professionals, it caters to a diverse range of cyclists. The inclusive design allows individuals to enjoy the cycling experience at their own pace, making it an ideal location for recreational riders and seasoned professionals alike. Beyond its cycling amenities, the track provides a serene escape into nature, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in a beautifully designed environment.

Al Hudayriat Cycle Track in Abu Dhabi

Al Hudayriat Cycle Track, situated on the dedicated sports and beach activities haven of Al Hudayriat Island, offers a captivating experience for cyclists and enthusiasts alike. This unique island, solely dedicated to fostering a vibrant sports culture, provides an expansive cycling track enveloped by lush green spaces, offering riders breathtaking views of the surrounding sea and cityscape. The cycling paths wind through the island, creating an immersive experience that combines the joys of biking with the tranquility of nature. This makes Al Hudayriat Island a compelling destination, not only for sports lovers but also for tourists seeking an active and scenic exploration of the coastal beauty that the island has to offer.

Al Qudra Cycling Track

The Al Qudra Cycling Track stands as Dubai's longest cycling route, spanning an impressive length of 86 kilometers. This expansive track has become a beloved haven for cyclists seeking an exhilarating adventure coupled with unique encounters with nature. Cyclists traversing the track are treated to a distinctive experience as they navigate through the extraordinary desert scenery along Al Qudra Road. What sets this cycling track apart is the opportunity for cyclists to encounter wild animals such as Oryxes, adding a touch of wildlife exploration to their biking journey. The Al Qudra Cycling Track seamlessly blends the thrill of long-distance cycling with the serenity of the desert landscape, offering a harmonious escape for both seasoned cyclists and nature enthusiasts alike.

Corniche Bike Track in Abu Dhabi

The Corniche Bike Track in Abu Dhabi offers a diverse and accessible cycling experience along the picturesque Abu Dhabi Corniche. Catering to a wide range of preferences, the track provides a variety of bicycles for rent, ensuring there is something for everyone. Adventure seekers can opt for mountain bikes, providing a sturdy and versatile option for those looking to explore more rugged terrains. For those seeking a more leisurely ride or a family outing, the availability of city bikes that can accommodate two to three passengers in the back adds a sociable and enjoyable element to the cycling experience. Additionally, recognizing the importance of inclusivity, the track offers bikes specifically designed for women, ensuring that all individuals can partake in and enjoy the scenic beauty and recreational opportunities along the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Al Ain Cycling Track

The Al Ain Cycling Track in Abu Dhabi beckons enthusiasts of both the UAE's rich heritage and cycling aficionados to embark on an immersive journey through the heart of Al Ain. This cycling track offers a modern and well-lit pathway, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for cyclists to explore the city of gardens on two wheels.

Mushrif Garden Track

Mushrif Park emerges as an idyllic family-friendly destination, particularly well-suited for winter activities in Dubai. Nestled within its expansive grounds is the Mushrif Garden Track, a 15-kilometer cycling trail that seamlessly connects Mirdif to Al Warqa. This dedicated cycling track not only serves as an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts but also caters to families seeking a wholesome and active recreational experience. As cyclists traverse the track, they are treated to the natural beauty and serene surroundings of Mushrif Park, providing a rejuvenating escape amidst Dubai's urban landscape.

