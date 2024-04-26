Winner of Queen Elisabeth competition, Pianist Denis Kozhukhin to enthrall Dubai in VIP Classical Concert

The actor has been honoured twice by the Time Magazine
On Sunday, April 28, the renowned pianist Denis Kozhuhkin, First Prize Winner of the 2010 Queen Elisabeth Competition, will present a solo recital at Dubai Opera Studio in a concert presented under the patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland to the UAE & Kingdom of Bahrain, and under the auspices of the Embassy of Belgium to the United Arab Emirates, as part of the VIP Classical concert series, organised by SAMIT Event Group.
Known for his exceptional technique and emotional depth, Kozhukhin has garnered international acclaim, performing with renowned orchestras and appearing at prestigious music festivals. His repertoire spans from classical to contemporary, showcasing his versatility and mastery.
The recital will feature works by contemporary composers Alexey Shor, Émile Jaques-Dalcroze, Sergei Prokofiev, Robert Schumann, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Each piece offers a unique exploration of themes ranging from childhood innocence to nostalgic reflections.
Event partners include Capital Club Dubai, Rixos Premium Dubai, and Music Instrurent. Don't miss this extraordinary evening of musical enchantment with Denis Kozhukhin at Dubai Opera Studio.
