Will Smith says he has 'nothing to do' with Sean Combs

Will Smith refuted rumours about his involvement in Sean "Diddy" Combs' inappropriate parties, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The Men In Black actor, went back to music, performed a concert in San Deigo on Friday when he asked his fans to stop associating him with Sean through memes.

"The world we're in right now, it's really hard for y'all to like discern what's real and what's true, you know? And I've been seeing y'all memes and stuff. Some of that stuff is funny. Some of it's funny, but I haven't addressed any of this publicly, I just want to say this very clearly: I don't have anything to do with Puffy. So y'all can stop all those memes," he was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

He explained he doesn't usually address such activities publicly but with such rumours circulating he was compelled to address it.

He also asked his fans to stop believing the baseless rumours.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering a day after federal agents arrested him in Manhattan.

People reported citing sources, that the music mogul was taken into custody on Monday (local time) following a grand jury's indictment, though the specific charges were not clear.