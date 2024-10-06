Will Smith gets candid about finding self-discovery through music

US actor and singer Will Smith (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:22 AM

Music works as a therapy for actor-rapper Will Smith.

At the Grammy Museum for An Evening With Will Smith on Thursday, Smith opened up about his new music, sharing how the process of turning his pain into music has been the ultimate inspiration for the new musical pivot in his career, The Hollywood Reporter said.

"Music is a more honest place for me where I feel like I can say things that I wouldn't say, and I can express things, and there's uncertainty and there's sadness," he said. "The two things I would never let myself publicly be is sad or mad. Now I'm just starting to be more honest with myself -- I have a lot of fun in life, but I'm sad sometimes and I can get mad sometimes."

The process of self-discovery and the journey through self-acceptance meant allowing himself to feel those negative feelings, and finding strength in vulnerability.

"I absolutely have a warrior's heart but with a warrior's heart, the greatest thing you can do is surrender to reality, you surrender into the difficulty. As important as the successes and wins, I want everybody to see that I'm not different in that way," he said.

Smith shared that he is trying to tap into "the most honest and authentic space within me."